'Transparent, No Scope of Black Money': Centre Defends Electoral Bond Scheme Before Supreme Court
1-MIN READ

‘Transparent, No Scope of Black Money’: Centre Defends Electoral Bond Scheme Before Supreme Court

By: Ananya Bhatnagar

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 15:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told the bench that the court should go into what the actual system of electoral bond is. (File Photo: PTI)

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told the bench that the court should go into what the actual system of electoral bond is. (File Photo: PTI)

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan argued the matter needs urgent consideration as schedule for the upcoming elections will be announced today. Advocate Kapil Sibal said electoral bonds are an opaque structure. The SC said it will examine on December 6 whether a bunch of pleas should be referred to a larger bench

The Central government on Friday defended the Electoral Bond scheme, by saying it is the most “transparent” way for political funding, and there is “no scope of black money”.

“The methodology of receiving the money is so transparent, now it’s impossible to get black or unaccounted money,” submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, before a bench headed by Justice BR Gawai, and also comprising Justice BV Nagarathna.

The Solicitor General also told the bench that the court should go into what the actual system of electoral bond is.

While Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioners explained the challenge. “Three important interconnected questions which would go to the roots of the Democracy. The issues are — Electoral Bonds, whether political parties come under RTI and third is, whether donations to public servants can be granted beyond the scope of FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010),” Bhushan argued.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the electoral bonds are an opaque structure and more transparency is required. “In opaque way of funding of political parties…this is a matter which shall be heard by a larger bench,” Sibal said.

Bhushan also said the matter needs urgent consideration as schedule for the upcoming elections will be announced today.

The Supreme Court also said it would examine on December 6 whether a batch of pleas challenging laws permitting funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme should be referred to a larger bench.

The court is hearing a petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The matter last came up in the court on March 26, 2021, when a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde dismissed an application filed by ADR seeking a stay on any fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of the Assembly elections that were due at the time.

About the Author

Ananya Bhatnagar

Ananya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues and cases in lower courts and the Delhi High Court. He has covered the ...Read More

first published:October 14, 2022, 15:09 IST
last updated:October 14, 2022, 15:23 IST