Transport Offices in Gujarat to Remain Open on Weekends, Public Holidays to Manage Heavy Rush

Ahmedabad: In a bid to handle heavy rush at Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the state, the Gujarat state government on Thursday announced all RTO offices will remain open on Saturday-Sunday (September 28 and 29) and other public holidays until further notice.

The decision comes following the implementation of the stringent New Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment), 2019 by the central government.

State Transport Minister, RC Faldu, said the decision was taken keeping in view the heavy rush at various RTO offices and to help the public in getting their things done.

To escape hefty fines, hundreds of people line up at RTO offices every day to get their vehicle documents and driving license.

“During these holidays, general public can avail various services, including applying for driving license, learning license and an RC Book. This will help reduce the backlog of work and ease the pressure at RTO offices,’’ said a state government statement.

A fortnight ago, the Gujarat government had announced a reduction in fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. As per the revised rates, the penalty for not wearing a helmet has been brought down from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Similarly, violators will be charged Rs 500 for not wearing seatbelts instead of Rs 1,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.