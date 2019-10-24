Transport Strike will Cost Unions & Workers Dearly, Nobody Can Save TSRTC from Collapsing: KCR

Hyderabad: Hitting out at transport unions for provoking their members to resort to violence and take extreme steps during the weeks-long protest, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would have to down its shutters.

More than 48,000 transport staff have been on a strike since October 5 to press for their demands, which includes the merger of the TSRTC with the government so that they are treated at par with the government employees.

The chief minister told reporters at Telangana Bhavan here that the TSRTC was being ruined by its unions. “It’s not just the strike that is slowly coming to an end, even the corporation is on the verge of collapse and nobody would save it,” Rao said.

Hitting out at the leadership of the unions for acting irresponsibly that caused immense harassment to locals and opposition parties for misguiding them further, Rao said the workers would have earned much more in bonus had they not come under the influence of these leaders.

He said the workers’ salary has been increased by 67% in the last four years and the merger demand is a useless one that has not been implemented anywhere across the country.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports competition among corporation buses, entry of private companies and hiring of more buses,” he said.

“On coming to power, we had offered Rs 4,250 crore to the TSRTC. It had got much less money from the previous Congress regime. On an average, a worker earns Rs 50,000 a month. This agitation will cost the unions and workers dearly,” Rao added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.