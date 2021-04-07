Transport Workers Begin Indefinite Stir in Karnataka, Govt Hires Pvt Buses to Fill in Gap

State transport workers began an indefinite strike on Wednesday to protest over wage-related issues and the government’s failure to against implement a revised salary structure under the 6th Pay Commission. Workers of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and four divisions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have joined the agitation.

The workers had earlier submitted to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government a list of nine demands of which some were agreed upon. However, the authorities have said there was no room for further negotiation. “We have made it clear that if there is no work, then there is no pay. We have requested the railways to increase the number of trains and also frequency of metro services. We have made effort to persuade them, but now the transport corporation is at a loss,” said BMTC MD C Shikha.

The government has temporarily allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses to ease the burden on common citizens impacted by the strike. On Wednesday, only 135 BMTC buses ventured out amid heavy security at major bus stands to ensure there was no untoward incident.

A woman conductor said at Shantinagar bus depot in Bengaluru said she has come keeping the interests of public in mind. “Also, the government has said it needs time and will resolve our problems. That is why I have come,” she told News18. “The government has paid us salaries during the pandemic. Today, it has allowed private buses to run from our stands. There should not be any privatisation. All our employees will be on the streets,” she added.

Besides the rise in frequency of Metro trains, app cabs continued regular services. However, OLA Uber Owners’ Association said it would extend moral support to the striking RTC employees.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city police commissioner has issued prohibitory orders on dharnas or rallies due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Karnataka crossed the 6,000-mark in reporting fresh coronavirus cases in a single day. Of these, 4,266 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here