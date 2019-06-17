Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Transporters' Group Demands Sacking of Cops Who Beat Up Tempo Driver

The Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, deplored the incident that took place on Sunday and alleged that 'corrupt' traffic policemen demand money from auto drivers.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Transporters' Group Demands Sacking of Cops Who Beat Up Tempo Driver
Representative image. Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A group of private transporters Monday demanded that police personnel who beat up a tempo driver in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area be sacked immediately.

The Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, deplored the incident that took place on Sunday and alleged that "corrupt" traffic policemen demand money from auto drivers and challan them if they don't do so.

In a statement, the group demanded that the guilty be sacked immediately and action be taken against "corrupt" police officials.

According to police, the man chased an officer following an accident involving their vehicles and attacked him with a sword.

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand. In another clip, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Three policemen have been suspended in connection with the matter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram