Transporters' Group Demands Sacking of Cops Who Beat Up Tempo Driver
The Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, deplored the incident that took place on Sunday and alleged that 'corrupt' traffic policemen demand money from auto drivers.
Representative image. Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A group of private transporters Monday demanded that police personnel who beat up a tempo driver in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area be sacked immediately.
The Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, deplored the incident that took place on Sunday and alleged that "corrupt" traffic policemen demand money from auto drivers and challan them if they don't do so.
In a statement, the group demanded that the guilty be sacked immediately and action be taken against "corrupt" police officials.
According to police, the man chased an officer following an accident involving their vehicles and attacked him with a sword.
Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand. In another clip, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.
Three policemen have been suspended in connection with the matter.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- Boxing Champ Amir Khan Offers to Help Pakistan Players Get Fit
- Gautam Gambhir Pads Up By Taking Oath as Lok Sabha MP
- Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia Confirms Participating With Ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s