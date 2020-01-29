Take the pledge to vote

Trans Woman Petitions Coimbatore Collector after Officials Refuse to Register Her Year-old Marriage

The Madras High Court last April also ruled in favour of the marriage between a man and a trans woman.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 29, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Trans Woman Petitions Coimbatore Collector after Officials Refuse to Register Her Year-old Marriage
Representational photo

Coimbatore: A trans woman in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has filed a petition seeking help from the Collectors' office in order to get her marriage certified. Nearly a year since her wedding, Surega has been running from pillar to post to get her marriage registered despite court orders in her favour.

According to the 2016 Supreme Court order, provisions have been made under the Hindu Marriage Act (1955) and the Special Marriage Act (1954) to accommodate special forms of marriage. The Madras High Court last April also ruled in favour of the marriage between a man and a trans woman.

Surega, who had dated Manikandan for a year, married him on February 14, 2018. Recalling the hurdles faced by them, she said, “We were constantly redirected to other government offices when we approached one. It has been almost two years, yet there has been no clear answer from anywhere."

The couple initially approached the Sub-Registrar's Office, where officials told them they would get back after raising the issue with higher officials. But employees there asked them to go to the District Registrar's Office, where they also failed to find a solution.

“Without a marriage certificate from the government, we are not able to access any government service. This is a hindrance to our daily existence," Surega said.

With no positive outcome for the last two years, Manikandan and Surega have submitted a petition in the Collector's office of the district. Collector K Rajamani has acknowledged their plea and will meet them in two days, says Manikandan. The couple has also consulted a lawyer who has been guiding them with the processes.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
