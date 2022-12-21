Transwoman Trains Eight Bulls for Jallikattu Tournament in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Hailing from the Pottapanaiyur region of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city, a transwoman Keerthana has entered the field of Jallikattu which many people dared to do. Keerthana has been raising eight bulls named Chinna Muthaiyah, Periya Muthaiyah, Veera, Garudan, Rudhran, and Sevvaazhai.

Speaking to News18, Keerthana stated, “I consider my bulls as my children and I feel my motherhood when I nurture them with love. Similar to how a child brings name and pride to its parents, my bulls have given me the name Jallikattu Thirunangai Keerthana. They are getting ready to get assertive this year too. With the aid of my community members, I am able to prepare my bulls for the tournament."

This year’s new member of Keerthana’s family is Sevvaazhai, a Pulikulam variety. Pulikulam bulls are considered the ‘King’ of Jallikattu for their raging and aggression. Meanwhile, the Pulikulam cattle breed, the name derives from the Pulikulam village located in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, is an indigenous breed and popularly used in Jallikattu.

Keerthana said that she brought it from the Sivaganga district. “This time, I am planning to place Sevvaazhai at the ‘Vaadivaasal’ field," she said.

From decorated ropes they use to pull their bulls to the Vaadivaasal sickle, Keerthana and her team members have made special preparations for their bulls ahead of Jallikatu event. Moreover, ‘Jallikattu Thirunangai Keerthana’ expressed her happiness at sending them off ‘majestic with Vaadivaasal sickle’ this year as well.

Keerthana said that so far six of her bulls have won at various events in Jallikattu. Also, the Jallikattu bulls will be engaged for six months in Jallikattu and the other six months will mostly be divided into two, where four months are left without engaging in any activities and the other two months for Jallikattu training. “Other days, we earn by predominantly selling cow milk from our cow shed,” Keerthana added.

