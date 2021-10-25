Trapped Between 2 Buses, Puducherry Couple on Scooter With Infant Make Narrow Escape; Video Viral

A couple riding a two-wheeler with an infant was caught in between two buses in Kalmandapam village on Saturday. While the duo and their child escaped with a few minor injuries, the visuals of the shocking incident are now going viral on social media, and police is investigating the incident.

A video of the incident captured by the CCTV camera installed on one of the buses showed the couple speeding to overtake a bus heading towards Puducherry. It then collided with an oncoming bus, while getting trapped by the other on the opposite side.

The couple survived with minor injuries after both the drivers stopped their vehicles on time. Passengers from the buses also got down to help the couple.

The Nettapakkam police is investigating the incident.

An official from the Puducherry Transport Department said the mistake in the incident was on the couple’s part for speeding while carrying a baby. “We have instructed the bus drivers and other vehicle riders to control the vehicle’s speed since the roads through Kalmandapam village and other villages are narrowed and crooked," they said.

“Fortunately, the bus drivers spotted the couple beforehand and prevented the accident from happening by applying break immediately," they added.

The official also said that CCTV cameras in buses are more helpful in restraining criminal incidents, such as accidents, thefts happening inside buses. “We have ordered the fixing of CCTV cameras in all private and government buses in Puducherry in order to curb crime incidents across the state," they added.

