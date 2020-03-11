Trapped for 69 Hours, Chinese Man Pulled Out Alive from Rubble of Collapsed Virus Quarantine Hotel
The official Xinhua News Agency said the man was sent to hospital immediately after being rescued late on Tuesday afternoon. Another nine people are missing from the collapse on Saturday.
Rescue workers wearing face masks move a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which has been used for medical observation following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, China. (Reuters)
Beijing: A man was pulled out alive after being trapped for 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in which at least 20 other people died.
A 10-year-old boy and his mother had been rescued around midnight Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. The condition of all three survivors remains unknown.
The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China though about three-fourths of them have recovered.
The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even traveled abroad or simply outside their home regions.
Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.
The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.
