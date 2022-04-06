Trapped in A Hole, Temple Thief Caught Red-handed in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

In a laugh-riot incident, a thief was caught by a passerby while he was hanging from a hole made by him to the wall of a temple in order to escape from the scene. He was beaten black and blue by the people and later handed over to the police personnel.

The incident took place in the Jhadupudi village of Kanchili Mandal in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Irusu Papa Rao of a neighboring village to Jhadupudi chose Jhami Yellamma temple to commit robbery which is far away from Jhadupudi. He reached the temple on Monday night and made a hole in a wall of the temple and entered. He stole the gift items from the hundi and ornaments of the presiding deity.

On his way back from the temple, he got stuck in a hole in the wall. His attempts to come out from the hole become futile.

As the passersby noticed him the next morning, he requested them to bring him out of the hole. They were relieved from the difficult situation and came to know that he stole the ornaments and other articles from the temple. He was beaten by the villagers and later handed over to the police. A case was registered and further investigation is going on.

