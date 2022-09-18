Trapped in Myanmar: Over 60 Indians Fall Victim to 'Thailand Job Scam', Rescue Op Underway, Says MEA

Over 60 people were illegally brought to Myanmar after falling prey to an international racket promising jobs in Thailand, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told ANI.

“There is an international racket exploiting Indian citizens with offers of jobs in Thailand, but they are brought illegally into Myanmar. As per the available information from various sources, more than 60 Indian nationals are duped by the racket,” the report said.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar has rescued over 30 Indians out of the 60 trapped in the Myawaddy area, according to an earlier report by PTI news agency. They said the Indian embassy in Yangon has been working closely with the Government of Myanmar for their rescue. The Myawaddy area is reportedly not under the control of the government of Myanmar.

On July 5, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar’s Yangon released an advisory where it said, “The Mission has observed in the recent past that some lT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector.”

It noted that Indian workers were being facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documentation leading to their “entrapment”.

“In view of the above, Indian nationals are hereby requested to exercise due caution and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents’ it is advisable to have all requisite information (job description, company details, location, employment contract etc.) before accepting any employment that has been offered,” the statement said.

One of India’s strategic neighbours, Myanmar shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including Nagaland and Manipur.

Earlier this month, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the assembly a total of 30,401 people from Myanmar have crossed the international border and taken refuge in the northeastern state after the neighbouring country’s military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi there in February last year.

