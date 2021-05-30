Trapped in Shootout Between Armed Guerrillas & State Forces, Bastar Tribals Fight for Survival

Thousands of tribals have been camping in Silger area in Chhattisgarh’s South Bastar for the past 16 days in protest against the increasing footprint of the security forces. According to an estimate, more than 5,000 tribals are present at the spot. Till date, 2,500 to 3,000 tribals are living and cooking in small houses.

Tension is rising between the security forces and the local tribal community in the Naxal-affected Sukma and Bijapur districts of Bastar. The tribals are opposing the opening of the CRPF camp in Silger. Three villagers have died in the shootout there.

Villagers also reported another death that allegedly took place due to the stampede on May 17.

According to protesters, Somali Punem, 22, of Pusbaka village died on May 24 due to injuries she sustained on May 17. Her husband Manish Punem told reporters that his wife was three months pregnant. When She fell to the ground during a stampede and later died.

The villagers, killed on May 17, were part of a larger group protesting the opening of a security camp in Silagar which is one of the worst-hit areas of Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Villager Sanjay Korsa said that as per PESA act 1996, Gram Sabha permission is needed for establishing the SF camp. But Silger SF camp is established without its consent.

“We are protesting because innocent tribals have been killed. We want the state government and the central government to ensure that villagers who have been killed in protests against which we are agitating, we will not go until the camp is removed,” Korsa said.

A monument for the deceased was made in Silagar on Friday with gravel and stones.

The protest has been going on since May 12. On the morning of May 12, villagers lodged a protest. The CRPF and DRG jawans chased them that day. The next day, villagers started the movement near the camp. On May 14, they were lathi-charged and many people got injured. A similar protest was going on May 17 when the police opened fire. Three people died after being shot. Somali Punem, who got injured during the same stampede, died on May 24.

Demonstrations have continued and more than a dozen organisations, including the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, protested on Friday in support of the locals. The governor is being sought to intervene.

Silagar is a small tribal village close to the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts, both scheduled five areas. The 66-km road from Bijapur to Silagar is marked by CRPF camps. The pakka road ends a few kilometers before Silgar and the government plans to extend it to Jagargunda and build more camps along the way.

The officers also held talks with the villagers of Silger and appealed to them to maintain peace. Bastar Commissioner, IG, Collector of Bijapur-Sukma, SP met the 40-member delegation of villagers for Basaguda-Silger area to discuss and appealed to maintain peace in the area. Representatives of the head of all tribal society of Bijapur district were also present during this discussion. The delegation of villagers of Silger area submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to Commissioner Bastar. But so far, no solution has been found for the protests.

The enquiry committee included senior BJP workers Nandkumar Sai, Dr. Subhau Kashyap, Kiran Dev, Mahesh Gagda, Lata Usandi, Rajaram Todem and Dinesh Kashyap. After returning from Tarrem, in a discussion with reporters at the Circuit House there, said that Bhupesh Sarkar is trying to cover up the matter.

