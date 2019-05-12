English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trapped in Snow, Nearly 300 Yaks Die Due to Starvation in North Sikkim
The yaks belonged to 15 families in Mukuthang and 10 families in Yumthang, an official said.
Nearly 300 yaks have died due to starvation following heavy snowfall in North Sikkim. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Gangtok: Nearly 300 yaks have died due to starvation following heavy snowfall in North Sikkim district since late last year, an official has said.
The North Sikkim District Magistrate Raj Yadav confirmed the death of around 300 yaks due to starvation during heavy snowfall in Mukuthang and Yumthang regions since December 2018.
While carcasses of around 250 yaks were found in Mukuthang region, 50 yak carcasses were found in Yumthang recently, Yadav said Saturday.
"It appears that these dead yaks had got nothing to eat during the prolonged period of snowfall since December last year," Yadav said.
The animal husbandry department's medical team has reached Mukuthang, he said.
The team carried feed and fodder for the yaks which are still alive, he said, adding, the yaks will also be examined by the medical team.
The yaks belonged to 15 families in Mukuthang and 10 families in Yumthang, he said.
The affected families will get compensations on the basis of a report that is being prepared by the district administration and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, he added.
The North Sikkim District Magistrate Raj Yadav confirmed the death of around 300 yaks due to starvation during heavy snowfall in Mukuthang and Yumthang regions since December 2018.
While carcasses of around 250 yaks were found in Mukuthang region, 50 yak carcasses were found in Yumthang recently, Yadav said Saturday.
"It appears that these dead yaks had got nothing to eat during the prolonged period of snowfall since December last year," Yadav said.
The animal husbandry department's medical team has reached Mukuthang, he said.
The team carried feed and fodder for the yaks which are still alive, he said, adding, the yaks will also be examined by the medical team.
The yaks belonged to 15 families in Mukuthang and 10 families in Yumthang, he said.
The affected families will get compensations on the basis of a report that is being prepared by the district administration and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- Buttler's Blistering Hundred Sets Up Dramatic Win Over Pakistan
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results