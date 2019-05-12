Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Trapped in Snow, Nearly 300 Yaks Die Due to Starvation in North Sikkim

The yaks belonged to 15 families in Mukuthang and 10 families in Yumthang, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Trapped in Snow, Nearly 300 Yaks Die Due to Starvation in North Sikkim
Nearly 300 yaks have died due to starvation following heavy snowfall in North Sikkim. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Gangtok: Nearly 300 yaks have died due to starvation following heavy snowfall in North Sikkim district since late last year, an official has said.

The North Sikkim District Magistrate Raj Yadav confirmed the death of around 300 yaks due to starvation during heavy snowfall in Mukuthang and Yumthang regions since December 2018.

While carcasses of around 250 yaks were found in Mukuthang region, 50 yak carcasses were found in Yumthang recently, Yadav said Saturday.

"It appears that these dead yaks had got nothing to eat during the prolonged period of snowfall since December last year," Yadav said.

The animal husbandry department's medical team has reached Mukuthang, he said.

The team carried feed and fodder for the yaks which are still alive, he said, adding, the yaks will also be examined by the medical team.

The yaks belonged to 15 families in Mukuthang and 10 families in Yumthang, he said.

The affected families will get compensations on the basis of a report that is being prepared by the district administration and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram