‘Traumatic Experience’, ‘Happy Now’: A Look at Who Said What After Aryan Khan Got Bail

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmum Dhamecha over 20 days after their arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

“We have been put through unbearable pain and suffering. We were not counting days, we were counting minutes,” said Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant.

“From day 1 I have been saying that all allegations are baseless,” said Aslam and added that the whole experience has been “traumatic” for their family.

Aslam told CNN-New18 that Arbaaz and Aryan are great friends and “they went inside the jail together and will come out together.” He also said that the court was patient in listening to their arguments.

Satish Maneshinde, one of the lawyers who argued for Aryan Khan said, “no father should go through all this.”

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Khan in Bombay HC, said that while it is a regular case for him, he was happy that they got bail. “They (Arbaaz, Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha) will come out of the jail after the order is released from the court. For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Aryan) has got bail," he said.

