Travel Cheaper in Mumbai Now as BEST Reduces Bus Fares, Know the Revised Rates

The new reduced bus fares after BEST proposed the fare restructuring will come into effect starting Tuesday, July 9 in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Travel Cheaper in Mumbai Now as BEST Reduces Bus Fares, Know the Revised Rates
Image for representation
Mumbaikars can heave a sigh of relief now as Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to slash the bus fares in the city. The new reduced bus fares will come into effect starting Tuesday, July 9 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The move has been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) after BEST proposed the fare restructuring for the public buses plying in Mumbai. The public transport operator got a green signal from the transport department late on Monday night. The decision to reduce the bus fares in the metropolis has been made in order to boost ridership and income.

As per the revised fare structure, there will be only four pricing slabs, including 0-5 km, 5-10 km, 10-15 km, and over 15 km. While the minimum non-AC bus fare has been brought down from Rs 8 to Rs 5 for the first five kilometres, the maximum fare for non-AC buses has been fixed at Rs 20.

On the other hand, the minimum bus fare for AC buses has been reduced to Rs 6 from Rs 20, while maximum fare has been capped at Rs 25. Therefore, starting Tuesday, the fare slab for non-AC (regular) buses will be Rs 5, 10, 15 and Rs 20, while it will be Rs 6, 13, 19 and Rs 25 for air-conditioned (AC) buses.

“BEST’s fare restructuring has received the approval from the regional transport authority (RTA) and the revised fares will be implemented from July 9,” said Hanumant Gophane, BEST’s public relations officer. The new decision has been welcomed and hailed by other ministers as well, calling it a relief for daily commuters in Mumbai.

