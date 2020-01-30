Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Travel Firm in Noida Dupes Hundreds on Pretext of Jobs Abroad; Case Registered

Scores of people claiming fraud by the company reached Noida Sector 20 police station, after which an FIR was lodged and probe taken up.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Travel Firm in Noida Dupes Hundreds on Pretext of Jobs Abroad; Case Registered
Representative image.

Noida: A case of fraud has been registered against a city-based travel and consultancy firm for allegedly duping hundreds of people on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad, police said on Wednesday.

Scores of people claiming fraud by the company reached Sector 20 police station, after which an FIR was lodged and probe taken up, a senior officer said.

"The company, Firoz Enterprises Travel and Consultancy, is located in Sector 3. The firm allegedly duped people by promising them travel to foreign countries and a job there," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida 1, Sankalp Sharma said.

According to the complainants, who belong to various states, the company had targeted people via social media where it had put up lucrative job offers abroad including in Gulf countries.

"Eventually they started asking for money from us in the name of visa processing fee, flight tickets and other documents. When we reached the airport on scheduled dates, we realised it was a con. We tried to reach out to the company officials but their phones were off and their office was empty," a complainant alleged.

Sharma said, "An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on probe."

