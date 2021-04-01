Travel on Agra-Lucknow E-way, Foreign Liquor, ACs: Things That May Burn a Hole in Your Pocket in UP

With many rules changing from new financial year, the cost of commuting on Agra-Lucknow Expressway will cost more from Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority Board has approved the new rates for the year 2021-22. There has been an increase of at least Rs 5 and maximum Rs 25. The new rates will be applicable from April 1.

Apart from this, a new excise session will start in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. In the new excise session, new prices of beer, country liquor and English liquor will be introduced in UP. Beer will be cheaper from April 1 in the new excise session, but the prices of domestic and foreign liquor will increase. According to the information, the price of one can of beer can be reduced by up to Rs 20, while the domestic liquor will be increased by Rs 5. Prices of English liquor are also likely to increase by Rs 20 per quarter.

In fact, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the permit fees for foreign liquor, scotch wine and vodka from April 1. Also, the permit for liquor with ex-custom bond price of more than Rs 600 has been increased. However, if departmental officials are to be believed, the increase of the prices of cheaper brands of English liquor will be negligible.

On the other hand if you are thinking of buying AC or freeze in the summer season this year, you may be in for a big shock. Since April, AC companies are planning to increase the price. Companies are preparing to increase the price of AC due to the increase in the prices of raw materials. Companies manufacturing AC are planning to increase the price by 4-6 per cent. That is, the price of AC per unit can increase from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.

Meanwhile, soon you will have to pay more for travelling through flights. Recently, the central government decided to increase the lower limit of domestic flights fares by 5 percent. Now from April 1, the aviation security fee i.e. ASF is also going to increase. From April 1, the aviation security fee for domestic flights will be Rs 200. Currently it is 160 rupees. Talking about international flights, the fee for these will increase from $ 5.2 to $ 12. These new rates will be applicable on tickets issued from April 1, 2021.