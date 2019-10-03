Take the pledge to vote

Travel Responsibly, Make Use of These Smart Tips to Save Water While on the Go

What happens when you are out travelling, when those eco-friendly mechanisms you’ve build do not apply? Here are some practices you can make part of your travel routine to ensure you continue to do your bit for the environment.

Updated:October 3, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Travel Responsibly, Make Use of These Smart Tips to Save Water While on the Go
Picture this: You are an environmentally informed person and have set up your home and office keeping the conservation of water in mind. But what happens when you are out travelling, when those eco-friendly mechanisms you’ve build do not apply? Here are some practices you can make part of your travel routine to ensure you continue to do your bit for the environment.

1) Ration Water

You know how much water your body needs. When going outdoors, make sure you buy/carry only the amount of water your body requires. Often, the leftover water in bottles goes waste so it’s best to avoid the buying it for the ‘just in case we need it’ scenario.

2) Wash Clothes in Bulk

Planning a week-long trip? Carry extra clothes and avoid doing laundry on the trip as washing machines require gallons of water for each use and it is best to use them when you need to wash a full load of clothes. In case you do need to give your dress a wash, take advantage of the washer’s ‘small load’ option/setting as it uses less water.

3) Stick to Old Bathroom Routine

It might be tempting to let go and make use of the hotel bathtub or take long, comforting showers because you are in ‘holiday mood’. But rationing your shower time, shutting off taps while brushing teeth, shaving are little efforts that can make a big difference in saving the precious natural resource.

There are many ways to save water, no matter what your circumstances. The only thing required is the intent. So do your bit and pledge to be a #WaterWarrior with the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign.


