Travel Restrictions, Global Economy & India's Preparedness: Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Coronavirus

India has stepped up vigil since the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, with screenings at airports, work-from-home advisories and steps to ensure basic hygiene. As the disease rocks global markets leading to instability, CNN-News18 spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to understand the way forward. Edited excerpts:

India has suspended most categories of visas, US President Donald Trump has restricted travel from Europe and China is in lockdown. Are we heading towards a global travel lockdown?

We would like to look at it differently... by the end of December, Covid-19 gained attention… India started taking measures since January 17… WHO swung into action at the end of January. India introduced travel restrictions, passenger screening; India topped universal screening on March 4. What we did yesterday needs to be placed in perspective. The 70,000 [people] visiting India in 30 airports fell down to 60,000. We need to restrict the numbers and hence the visa restrictions came into place… Trump did the same too… WHO called it a global pandemic, decisions were taken because of hard facts emerging.

Whether it leads to global lockdown, I would hold my judgment... decisions taken by government will have desired effect.

Are you looking at some kind of timeline because India certainly appears to be much more ready and has taken several precautionary measures with screenings at multiple ports and airports, much before other countries reacted? Is the government looking at a timeline when there will be a reassessment of restrictions?

Decision taken was in the context of cutting down non-essential travel... we are not stopping all essential travel to India, just hoping this will curtail the number and keep global spirit in mind… This is in place till April 15; we might review the move if we feel things are okay... These are essential preventive steps that ought to be taken.

You are saying that all these restrictions can be revoked much earlier and are subject to review, which the government will be doing in a week's time.

We are not saying we are reviewing things every day… I spoke to the civil aviation secretary and he said there are two more aircraft coming from Iran to bring back our students… we will act accordingly.

What kind of impact are you looking at on the aviation sector? The tourism sector has been badly hit already.

You don't need rocket science to tell you that there will be an impact... we are taking measures to avoid greater impact... virus transmission cases are all mostly overseas... we need to take preventive measures as we have a large domestic market… Our domestic air traffic has some decline of 10 to 15% because of Holi; international routes to US, Canada will continue to do so... we need to allow situation to settle down before we make an assessment... good news is that everybody is cooperating and people are taking measures… Global oil prices have come down from 70 dollars to 27. All stakeholders realise that these are minimum necessary measures need to be taken.

What about evacuating Indians from other countries? We recently saw Centre vs state war play out, particularly over residents of Kerala... In a difficult time, is it adding to the difficulties of the government of India?

I don't agree to the characterisation of war between Centre and state... it is entirely legitimate for the government of Kerala to want its citizens back... [It’s] central government’s responsibility to ensure arrangements are made in an orderly manner... We made arrangements for the samples, 400 of them to be brought back... Unlike other countries, we are not charging people for testing...

Let press not characterise it as a disagreement between Centre and the state... We have people flying back from Iran and more flights are planned... In the next few days, we will sort out everything.

Considering the foot fall in Delhi metro, any plan to install thermal scanners to monitor these daily commuters?

We are ready to take any measures that are required… We are not at a stage where anybody suffering from fever should get checked... we are screening passengers at airports because this is the first point of entry... Before leaving home, if you feel you have fever, you want to get it checked up.

There has been bloodbath on Dalal Street. As the civil aviation minister, what kind of economic impact will this shutdown because of corona virus have?

As a civil aviation minister, I need to ensure all our ecosystems cooperate 100% to deal with most pressing requirement, which is to ensure health checks are in place… I don't see a halt in the domestic travel, everybody can travel wherever they wish to. I think these preventive measures will begin to show results.

Last question to you, PM [Narendra Modi] sent a very reassuring message that no need to panic, the government has been emphasising on the notices issued against large gatherings. Do you think the IPL should be postponed? 30,000-40,000 viewers watch the game.

The PM’s message that there is no need for panic is exactly the message... it’s up to the organisers to take a call if the sporting event or other events should happen at this hour... Wings 2020, the civil aviation event, was drastically curtailed, meetings are happening through tele-conferencing. This is an adaptation and I have no doubt that the authorities concerned will take the right decisions.

