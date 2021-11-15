Travel Time Between Patna And Ranchi to Reduce Once This Grand Rail Line Opens

The Koderma-Hazaribagh-Ranchi via Barkakana line of the Indian Railways will become operational from March 2022, officials have said. At least three new tunnels between Patna and Ranchi have already been built while the work is currently underway on the fourth. Once the railway line becomes operational, it will reduce the distance and travel time between Ranchi and Patna by at least 2 hours.

As per the reports, a passenger train from Tatisilve to Sanki has already started and only 26.6 km of work is left between Sanki to Sidhwar. The new tunnel in Sidhwar is 600 meters, Hehal 1080 meters and Baridih 600 meters long. The total length of the three tunnels is 2280 meters, while another, 1638 meter cement tunnel, is being constructed.

Senior DCM, Dhanbad Railway Division, Akhilesh Pandey said, “The work of the new rail route will be completed by March 2022. The construction of three tunnels on the route has been completed while the work on the fourth is going on in full swing.”

The Indian railways had started the construction of these tunnels between the Baridih-Khapia routes. The Railways has built a total of four tunnels on the route, while 46 small and big bridges have been built on the culvert route.

The Barkakana-Ranchi rail route will reduce the distance from Koderma-Hazaribagh-Barkakana to the capital Ranchi. The opening of this new route will boost tourism in both states.

Now the Patna–Ranchi train will take the passengers through natural plains-waterfalls and three tunnels.

