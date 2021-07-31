Travellers from Kerala, Maha Must Carry Negative RT-PCR Certificate Even if Vaccinated: K'taka Govt

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka has made negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for all incoming travelers. Even those who have been fully vaccinated need to carry the negative certificate on arrival in Karnataka by road, rail or air.

Those who do not carry a negative RT-PCR certificate will not be allowed to board flights and railway officials and bus conductors would be responsible for ensuring passengers carry negative RT-PCR certificate in their mode of transport.

Those who travel between two states on a regular basis for educational, official or business related reasons must get tested every fifteen days and carry the certificate of the same while traveling to Karnataka.

Drivers, helpers, passengers traveling to Karnataka via districts Dakshina, Kodagu and Mysuru that border Kerala and Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, Bidar that border Maharashtra are expected to follow the same procedure or testing every fifteen days and traveling with the negative RT-PCR test result.

Constitutional functionaries, medical professionals, children below the age of two are exempted from this latest directive. Even those who travel to Karnataka for emergencies — death or medical treatment can be tested on arrival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here