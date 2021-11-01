Travelling Abroad This Diwali? Here are Some Countries That Have Opened Their Doors to Indian Tourists

Amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international passenger flights till November 30. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since the state of pandemic in March, 2020.

However, there are numerous countries where people can still travel despite the ban. India has been operating special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and under the bilateral “air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

With Diwali vacations around the corner, there has been a massive increase in travel demand. So, if you are planning to travel, and wondering about where you can go, given the pandemic restrictions, here’s all that you need to know about the countries that have opened international travel:

US

United States will open up international travel from November 8 for fully vaccinated travelers, wherein negative RT-PCR test and full vaccination proof must be shown. Further guidelines for unvaccinated individuals are yet to be declared.

Bahrain

Air India and Air India Express and Gulf Air are now permitted to operate services between India and Bahrain. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from the Kingdom of Bahrain and destined for Bahrain only can travel to the country.

UNITED KINGDOM

Fully-vaccinated Indians need not quarantine, but must show vaccination certificates and take an RT-PCR test on the second day of arrival.

Bhutan

Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan. Any Indian national can travel to the country as there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan.

Thailand

From November 1, fully-vaccinated citizens of 10 countries (considered low-risk) will be allowed to enter Thailand with a negative RT-PCR test, without quarantine. But Indians have to show two RT-PCR tests during their 7days quarantine; the first on arrival and the second on days 6-7; beside the vaccination certificate.

EGYPT

Barring children under 6, RT-PCR test 72-hours before arrival is mandatory for travel.

Turkey

The Turkish Embassy has recently exempted fully vaccinated Indians from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

CHILE

Chile has also made fully-vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travelers. Note your vaccine has to be approved by the Chilean Public Health Institute, WHO, the United States Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency.

SRI LANKA

Non-vaccinated travelers must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 14 days (with RT-PCR test on arrival and exit of quarantine). While fully-vaccinated Indians need to show an RT-PCR test (done prior 72-hours) and vaccination certificate in Sri Lanka.

Canada

Stranded Canadian nationals or residents and foreigners with valid Canadian visas are eligible to enter Canada. Moreover, Indian nationals with valid visas are also eligible to enter Canada, Livemint reported.

Kuwait

Any Indian national are eligible to travel to Kuwait and destined for Kuwait only.

Maldives

Indian and Maldivian carriers are now allowed to operate flights between India and Maldives.

Nepal

Indian nationals and nationals of Nepal can travel to Himalayan country.

