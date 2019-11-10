Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Travelling from Delhi to U'khand, BJP MP's Car Overturns in Haridwar; Lawmaker in Hospital

Though Tirath Singh Rawat, the MP from Pauri, suffered some internal injuries in his shoulder and neck, he is out of danger.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Travelling from Delhi to U'khand, BJP MP's Car Overturns in Haridwar; Lawmaker in Hospital
Representative image.

Dehradun: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat was injured on Sunday when his car overturned while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police sources said.

Though Rawat, the MP from Pauri, suffered some internal injuries in his shoulder and neck, he is out of danger, they said. Rawat's driver and a security personnel were also injured in the accident which occurred near Bhimgauda when the BJP leader was going from Delhi to Pauri in his car, the police sources said.

The car went off the road and overturned as the driver lost control of it while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The MP was rushed to a hospital in Haridwar and then referred to AIIMS in Rishikesh where he is undergoing treatment, the police sources said. Rawat was earlier the state unit chief of the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram