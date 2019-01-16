English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Travesty of Free Speech: Shah Faesal on Sedition Law Slapped Against Kanhaiya and Others
The accused, including seven Kashmiris, were named in the 1,200-page chargesheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Shah Faisal. (Image taken from Facebook)
Loading...
Srinagar: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday said invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU case was travesty of free speech.
Nearly three years after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans, the Delhi police on Monday charged them with sedition.
"Invoking Sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and eight others is a travesty of free speech. Sec 124A IPC is totally at odds with the spirit of the time. World has moved on. India has grown up. It is time for our Governments to grow up," Faesal tweeted.
The accused, including seven Kashmiris, were named in the 1,200-page chargesheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Nearly three years after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans, the Delhi police on Monday charged them with sedition.
"Invoking Sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and eight others is a travesty of free speech. Sec 124A IPC is totally at odds with the spirit of the time. World has moved on. India has grown up. It is time for our Governments to grow up," Faesal tweeted.
The accused, including seven Kashmiris, were named in the 1,200-page chargesheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- AR Murugadoss Denies Directing Rajinikanth in a Political Thriller
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results