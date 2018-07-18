English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TRB Chennai Recruitment 2018: 186 Assistant Professor (Pre Law)/Assistant Professor Posts, Apply from 23rd July 2018
The application process will commence from 23rd July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th August 2018.
TRB Chennai Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 186 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor (Pre Law) and Assistant Professor in Government Law Colleges has been released on the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai - trb.tn.nic.in.
Candidates desirous to apply for more than one post can submit separate application form for each post. The application process will commence from 23rd July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ SCA Category – Rs.300
TRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 186
Assistant Professors (Backlog Vacancies) - 2
Assistant Professors (Pre Law) (Backlog Vacancies) - 12
Assistant Professors (Current Vacancies) – 141
Assistant Professors (Pre Law) (Current Vacancies) - 31
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Professors – The applicants must possess Master's Degree in Law in the relevant subject with minimum 55% marks and must have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited Test.
Assistant Professor (Pre-Law) - The applicants must possess MA Degree from any of the universities in the State of Tamil Nadu or a degree of equivalence in the respective subjects as may be specified by the Government with minimum 55% marks and must have qualified in National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited Test.
Official Advertisement:
http://trb.tn.nic.in/law2018/notification_law.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be above 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with grade pay of Rs.7,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 23rd July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 6th August 2018
