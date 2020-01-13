'Treat as Representation PIL for Inspecting VVPAT Paper Slips of 2019 LS Polls' HC Tells EC
A bench of Justices D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the petition which had sought inspection of the Voter-verified paper audit trail of EVMs claiming that according to the EC's data there was 'discrepancy' in votes polled and votes counted in around 373 constituencies.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court asked Election Commission on Monday to treat as representation a PIL seeking inspection of VVPAT slips of electronic voting machines (EVMs) of all constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
With the direction, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the petition which had sought inspection of the Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) of EVMs claiming that according to data put up by the EC on its website there was "discrepancy" in votes polled and votes counted in around 373 constituencies.
The petitioner, Hans Raj Jain, contended that the EC had got Rs 3,173.47 crore released from the government to purchase 16,15,000 VVPAT EVMs for bringing transparency in the election process. The petition claimed that the alleged "great discrepancy" in number of votes polled and counted at majority of the constituencies "creates doubt" in the minds of voters, including the petitioner, that the EVMs were tampered with.
Apart from inspection of paper trails of the Lok Sabha polls, the plea had also sought directions to the EC to ensure that in future the paper slips are also counted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Asics Gel Nimbus 22 Review: Clever Tech Upgrades And a Whole Lot of Style
- After Giving Out Rs 65 Crore, Japanese Billionaire is Now Looking for Girlfriend to Take to the Moon
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry