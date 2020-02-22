Treat Freedom with a Sense of Responsibility, Says Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said that freedom is a precious gift and "one must treat this with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility".

Addressing the veterans and youngsters after paying homage to the martyrs at Noida’s Shaheed Smarak during the annual wreath laying ceremony, Admiral Singh said, "On this solemn occasion, I would like to salute these brave-hearts and reassure the families of the martyrs that the supreme sacrifice made by them will always be remembered."

"This memorial is a constant reminder to us of the true meaning of freedom and that freedom when threatened has to be protected at a great price. This memorial has rightfully become an iconic landmark and serves as a source of inspiration to all country men and women; young or old," the Indian Navy chief said.

To youngsters present during the occasion, he further stated that they are symbols of free India and the future of this nation.

"Freedom is a precious gift that you must treat with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility," he said.

He then pointed, "I once again wish to assure the families of the martyrs present here that the supreme sacrifice made by their loved and dear ones is valued, cherished and remembered by the whole nation.”

The memorial, which was built by the residents of Noida after Kargil war casualties, was dedicated to the nation by the then three defence service chiefs in the year 2002.

