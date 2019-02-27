'Treat Him With Dignity': Twitter Erupts Across The Border After Pakistan Releases Video Of Indian Pilot

I pray that this decency prevails and am proud to see it expressed openly and without fear. We who do not want war must insist on dignity and decency and peace for all men. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) 27 February 2019

The captured Indian pilots should be given the respect that a serving officer deserves. We are a nation that honors the brave. #PakistanArmyZindabad — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) 27 February 2019

I as a citizen of Pakistan request my govt to treat the “captive” Indian pilot well and send him back ASAP as a gesture of peace. Come on Pakistan you can do this #SayNoToWar — Tooba Syed (@Tooba_Sd) 27 February 2019

The Indian Pilot should be given the best medical attention, food and care. He should be returned to India with dignity and respect as a sign of good faith and our lack of interest in war.



He was doing his duty and is not a slab of meat to be used as collateral by the two. — HassanHusseinQureshi (@HtotheQ) 27 February 2019

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said a MiG-21 had been shot down and that a pilot was missing, even as Pakistan claimed it has in its custody two Indian Air force pilots who were captured from its territory.Amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed nations, there has been a call from many on the Pakistani side to treat the pilot, on whom a purported video has been released by Pakistan, “with dignity.”Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s niece, Fatima Bhutto, took to Twitter praying that the pilot be treated with respect.“Please note there are many Pakistani voices calling for the Indian airforce pilot in custody to be treated with dignity. I pray that this decency prevails and am proud to see it expressed openly and without fear. We who do not want war must insist on dignity and decency and peace for all men.”Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan wrote, “The captured Indian pilots should be given the respect that a serving officer deserves. We are a nation that honors the brave.”Several other citizens too urged the government to treat the pilot well.