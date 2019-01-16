‘Treat Mine as Yours’: Omar Abdullah to KTR Bowled Over by NC Leader's Snow-clad House

If only there was a wish granting factory, I’d have one right there; somewhere closer ❄️ https://t.co/M1w58SfX8Q — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019

Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 16, 2019

Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab https://t.co/XVUKFxMF8W — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019

A picture of snow-capped house of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar has bowled over ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao, who Wednesday expressed his wish to have a residence there.Abdullah responded by inviting Rao, son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to stay in his house any time he wanted."If only there was a wish-granting factory, Id have one right there; somewhere closer(sic)," Rama Rao replied, responding to a picture of Abdullah's house and its surroundings covered in snow in the twitter.Abdullah tweeted back: "Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like."In response, the former Telangana Minister said:"Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab (sic)."The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non-Congress non-BJP parties.Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, has been experiencing snowfall.Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day coldest period of winter, when chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the minimum temperatures drop considerably.