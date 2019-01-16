English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Treat Mine as Yours’: Omar Abdullah to KTR Bowled Over by NC Leader's Snow-clad House
The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non-Congress non-BJP parties.
The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non-Congress non-BJP parties.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A picture of snow-capped house of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar has bowled over ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao, who Wednesday expressed his wish to have a residence there.
Abdullah responded by inviting Rao, son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to stay in his house any time he wanted.
"If only there was a wish-granting factory, Id have one right there; somewhere closer(sic)," Rama Rao replied, responding to a picture of Abdullah's house and its surroundings covered in snow in the twitter.
Abdullah tweeted back: "Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like."
In response, the former Telangana Minister said:"Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab (sic)."
The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non-Congress non-BJP parties.
Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, has been experiencing snowfall.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day coldest period of winter, when chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the minimum temperatures drop considerably.
Abdullah responded by inviting Rao, son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to stay in his house any time he wanted.
"If only there was a wish-granting factory, Id have one right there; somewhere closer(sic)," Rama Rao replied, responding to a picture of Abdullah's house and its surroundings covered in snow in the twitter.
If only there was a wish granting factory, I’d have one right there; somewhere closer ❄️ https://t.co/M1w58SfX8Q— KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019
Abdullah tweeted back: "Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like."
Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 16, 2019
In response, the former Telangana Minister said:"Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab (sic)."
Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab https://t.co/XVUKFxMF8W— KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019
The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non-Congress non-BJP parties.
Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, has been experiencing snowfall.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day coldest period of winter, when chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the minimum temperatures drop considerably.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run
- Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results