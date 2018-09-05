English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Treat Sanathan Sanstha Like a Terror Outfit if They Killed Gauri Lankesh, Says Sister
Kavita Lankesh's demand comes demand comes in the backdrop of the investigation by the SIT, probing the Gauri case, leading to the the arrest of key players in the killing of rationalists Dabholkar and M M Kalburgi.
File photo of Gauri Lankesh's mother Indira, brother Indrajit Lankesh and sister Kavitha Lankesh at her funeral. (PTI photo)
Bengaluru: Rightwing outfit Sanatan Sanstha should be treated like any other terrorist organisation if its involvement in killings of rationalists, including Narendra Dabholkar, was proved, Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, Tuesday said.
Her demand comes in the backdrop of the investigation by the SIT, probing the Gauri case, leading to the the arrest of key players in the killing of rationalists Dabholkar and M M
Kalburgi.
Talking to PTI on the eve of first death anniversary of her sister, Kavitha expressed her happiness over the progress made by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT).
"Right now we are hearing about subsidiary or off-shoot of Sanatan Sanstha like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti... If it is proved they are all involved... (in the killing), they should
be listed as a terrorist organisation like any other (extremist) organisation," Kavitha said.
Gauri, known for her strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her home here by motor-cycle borne assailants on September 5 last year with the killing triggering an
outrage.
The SIT has so far arrested 12 people and some of them were allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha and its allied outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.
Giving the thumbs up to the SIT, Kavitha said it had not only made arrests, but also guided the CBI and other agencies to nab killers of rationalists Govind Pansare, Dabholkar and
Kalburgi.
"I am very happy with the SIT considering that CBI and other agencies had not done anything from Maharashtra. Now all those linkages are coming out, from Gauri to Pansare to Dabholkar,and Kalburgi. CBI and other agencies are taking the help of SIT," she added.
The SIT, formed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah with IGP B K Singh as its head and IPS officer M N Anucheth as the investigating officer, has arrested suspected mastermind Amol Kale and shooter Parashuram Waghmare among others. A few others are yet to be nabbed.
However, Sanatan Sanstha has claimed that those arrested were not its members.
