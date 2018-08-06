TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 281 Junior Lecturers Post, Apply from 9th August 2018

TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 281 vacancies for the post of Junior Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies under general recruitment has been released on the official website of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hyderabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in. The application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers Post will commence from 9th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th September 2018.JUNIOR LECTURERS Posts: 281Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 40Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – 3Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 149Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society - 89Start date of submission of online application – 9th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 8th September 2018Date of Examination – To be displayed in the Board’s WebsiteDownload of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of ExaminationApplicants are advised to read through the brief advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.03.%20JL%20in%20Residential%20Institutions%20(TREI-RB)%2030-07-2018.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 years to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Unreserved Category – Rs.1200SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category (Telangana State) – Rs.600The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 and demonstration.Scheme of examination:Paper 1 - General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in EnglishPaper 2 - Pedagogy across the Curriculum (Common Syllabus)Paper 3 - Concerned Subject (PG Level)