GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 281 Junior Lecturers Post, Apply from 9th August 2018

The application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers Post will commence from 9th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 6, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 281 Junior Lecturers Post, Apply from 9th August 2018
Image for representation.
Loading...
TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 281 vacancies for the post of Junior Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies under general recruitment has been released on the official website of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hyderabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in. The application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers Post will commence from 9th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th September 2018.

TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
JUNIOR LECTURERS Posts: 281
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 40
Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – 3
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 149
Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society - 89

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 9th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 8th September 2018
Date of Examination – To be displayed in the Board’s Website
Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of Examination

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the brief advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.03.%20JL%20in%20Residential%20Institutions%20(TREI-RB)%2030-07-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 years to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category (Telangana State) – Rs.600

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 and demonstration.
Scheme of examination:
Paper 1 - General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in English
Paper 2 - Pedagogy across the Curriculum (Common Syllabus)
Paper 3 - Concerned Subject (PG Level)


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...