TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 281 Junior Lecturers Post, Apply from 9th August 2018
The application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers Post will commence from 9th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th September 2018.
TREI RB Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 281 vacancies for the post of Junior Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies under general recruitment has been released on the official website of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hyderabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in. The application process for the recruitment of Junior Lecturers Post will commence from 9th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th September 2018.
TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
JUNIOR LECTURERS Posts: 281
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 40
Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – 3
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 149
Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society - 89
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 9th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 8th September 2018
Date of Examination – To be displayed in the Board’s Website
Download of Hall Ticket – 7 days before commencement of Examination
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the brief advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.03.%20JL%20in%20Residential%20Institutions%20(TREI-RB)%2030-07-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 years to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category (Telangana State) – Rs.600
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 and demonstration.
Scheme of examination:
Paper 1 - General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in English
Paper 2 - Pedagogy across the Curriculum (Common Syllabus)
Paper 3 - Concerned Subject (PG Level)
