TREI-RB Recruitment 2018: 1972 PGT Posts, Apply from 9th July 2018

TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1972 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies for General Recruitment has been released on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hydrabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in The application process will start from 9th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018.Unreserved Category – Rs.1200SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category (Local applicants of Telangana State) – Rs.600TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 472Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 49Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – 16Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 155Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society – 1280The applicant must possess a Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned or its equivalent with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC and 45% in case of SC/ ST/ BC with Bachelor of Education (BEd) or BA BEd/ BSc B.Ed from any institution recognized by NCTE with the subject concerned as a Methodology subject.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,120 – Rs.87,130.Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Start date of submission of Online Application - 9th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application - 8th August 2018