TREI-RB Recruitment 2018: 1972 PGT Posts, Apply from 9th July 2018
The application process will start from 9th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018.
(Photo: Screengrab from the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institution Recruitment Board)
TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1972 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies for General Recruitment has been released on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hydrabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category (Local applicants of Telangana State) – Rs.600
TREI-RB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1972
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 472
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 49
Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – 16
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 155
Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society – 1280
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned or its equivalent with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC and 45% in case of SC/ ST/ BC with Bachelor of Education (BEd) or BA BEd/ BSc B.Ed from any institution recognized by NCTE with the subject concerned as a Methodology subject.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement
https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.02._Post_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,120 – Rs.87,130.
Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.
Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,460 – Rs.84,970.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application - 9th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application - 8th August 2018
