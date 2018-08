TREIRB Recruitment 2018: 465 Degree College Lecturers Posts, Apply from 14th August 2018

TREIRB Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 465 vacancies for the post of Degree College Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies under general recruitment has been released on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hyderabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in The application process is scheduled to begin from August 14, 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before September 13, 2018.Unreserved Category – Rs.1200SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category – Rs.600Degree College Lecturers Posts: 465Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 227Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (Women) - 238The applicant must be a Post Graduate in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks or an equivalent Grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter Grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F obtained from the Universities recognized in India.The candidate must have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC or CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC or SLET conducted by PSC or Universities of the State.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on July 1 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,270 – Rs.93,780.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination comprising Paper 1 and Paper 2.Start date of submission of online application – August 14, 2018Last date of submission of online application – September 13, 2018Hall tickets download - 7 days before commencement of ExaminationExamination date – to be notified on the Board’s Website