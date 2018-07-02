TREIRB Recruitment 2018 Begins Next Week; 2932 Posts, Apply Before August 8

TREIRB Recruitment 2018Notification to fill 2932 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies has been released on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Telangana - treirb.telangana.gov.in. The application process will begin from 9th July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018.TREIRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 2932PGT – 1972TGT – 960Eligibility Criteria:PGT – The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned or its equivalent with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC.TGT – The applicants must be BA/ BSc/ BCom with at least 50% of marks from a University recognized by the UGC.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:PGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.02._Post_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdfTGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.01._Trained_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdfAge Limit:PGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.TGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the above advertisement.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Important Dates:Start date of submission of Online Application – 9th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 8th August 2018Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.1200SC/ ST/ BC/ PH (Local applicants of Telangana State) – Rs.600