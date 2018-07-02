English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TREIRB Recruitment 2018 Begins Next Week; 2932 Posts, Apply Before August 8
The application process will begin from 9th July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018.
Picture for representation.
TREIRB Recruitment 2018Notification to fill 2932 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies has been released on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Telangana - treirb.telangana.gov.in. The application process will begin from 9th July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018.
TREIRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2932
PGT – 1972
TGT – 960
Eligibility Criteria:
PGT – The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned or its equivalent with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC.
TGT – The applicants must be BA/ BSc/ BCom with at least 50% of marks from a University recognized by the UGC.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
PGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.02._Post_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdf
TGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.01._Trained_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdf
Age Limit:
PGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.
TGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.
Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 9th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 8th August 2018
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH (Local applicants of Telangana State) – Rs.600
Also Watch
TREIRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2932
PGT – 1972
TGT – 960
Eligibility Criteria:
PGT – The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned or its equivalent with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC.
TGT – The applicants must be BA/ BSc/ BCom with at least 50% of marks from a University recognized by the UGC.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
PGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.02._Post_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdf
TGT - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.01._Trained_Graduate_Teachers_in_Residential_Schools_TREI-RB.pdf
Age Limit:
PGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.
TGT – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018.
Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 9th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 8th August 2018
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH (Local applicants of Telangana State) – Rs.600
Also Watch
-
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal