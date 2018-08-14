English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TREIRB Telangana Recruitment 2018 begins for 465 Degree College Lecturers Posts, Apply before September 13
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before September 13, 2018.
TREIRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 465 vacancies for the post of Degree College Lecturers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies under general recruitment has begun on the official website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, Hyderabad - treirb.telangana.gov.in. It must be noted that the candidates should be willing to serve anywhere in the state of Telangana.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before September 13, 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for TREIRB Recruitment 2018 for Degree College Lecturers Posts:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill in the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://www.treirb.org/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://www.treirb.org/Login.aspx
TREIRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Degree College Lecturers Posts: 465
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – 227
Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (Women) - 238
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Post Graduate in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks of an equivalent Grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter Grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F obtained from the Universities recognized in India. The candidate must have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC or CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC or SLET conducted by PSC or Universities of the State.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/Notfn.No.04.%20Degree%20College%20Lecturers%20in%20Residential%20Institutions%20(TREI-RB).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,270 – Rs.93,780.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination comprising of 2 sections viz Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ BC/ PH Category – Rs.600
Also Watch
