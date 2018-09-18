English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Exam Dates Out, Exams Begin 28th Sept, Admit Card out this week
TREIRB aims to fill 2932 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (1972) and Trained Graduate Teachers (960) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies.
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Exam Dates have been released by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Telangana on its official website - treirb.telangana.gov.in. According to the notification, the examinations for Telangana Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Recruitment will be organized from 28th September to 8th October 2018; and from 11th October to 24th October 2018, respectively. Paper-I will be common for PGT and TGT teachers and will be held on 6th October 2018 in a single shift from 10am to 12 noon.
Candidates who had successfully registered for TREIRB TGT PGT Recruitment 2018 can download their Admit Card from 21st September 2018, 5pm onwards, once it’s made available on the official website.
TREIRB aims to fill 2932 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (1972) and Trained Graduate Teachers (960) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Exam Schedule:
Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 28th September to 8th October 2018
PGT Paper-II - 10 am to 12 pm
PGT Paper-III - 2 pm to 4 pm
Paper-I common for PGT and TGT - 6th October 2018 - 10am to 12noon
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - 11th October to 24th October 2018
TGT Paper-II - 10 am to 12 pm
TGT Paper-III 2 pm to 4 pm
Candidates can check the TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Exam Dates notification at the url mentioned below:
https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/pdfs/notification/TGT%20and%20PGT%20Exam%20dates.pdf
