TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 Hall Tickets Out at treirb.telangana.gov.in, Download Now
TREIRB is scheduled to organize the examination for Telangana Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) from 28th September to 8th October 2018 and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) from 11th October to 24th October 2018, next month.
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) on its official website - treirb.telangana.gov.in. TREIRB is scheduled to organize the examination for Telangana Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) from 28th September to 8th October 2018 and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) from 11th October to 24th October 2018, next month. Paper-I will be common for PGT and TGT teachers and will be held on 6th October 2018 in a single shift from 10am to 12noon.
The Hall Tickets of Paper-I, Paper-II & Paper-III are now available for download. Candidates who had successfully registered for the TREIRB TGT PGT Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:
How to download TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Hall Tickets?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://treirb.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the flashing tab that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket for TGT/PGT’
Step 3 – Enter your Mobile Number and Password to Login
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.treirb.org/Login.aspx
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018 Exam Schedule:
Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 28th September to 8th October 2018
PGT Paper-II - 10 am to 12 pm
PGT Paper-III - 2 pm to 4 pm
Paper-I common for PGT and TGT - 6th October 2018 - 10am to 12noon
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - 11th October to 24th October 2018
TGT Paper-II - 10 am to 12 pm
TGT Paper-III 2 pm to 4 pm
