Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trekkers from West Bengal Stuck in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Soon after the trekkers were reported stranded, an Indian Air Force helicopter was pressed into service to rescue them, but it could not land at the site due to adverse weather Thursday evening, the official said.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trekkers from West Bengal Stuck in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Shimla: A group of trekkers from West Bengal, including a woman, has got stuck near Rupin Pass on the way to Sangla valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, an official said Thursday.

Soon after the trekkers were reported stranded, an Indian Air Force helicopter was pressed into service to rescue them, but it could not land at the site due to adverse weather Thursday evening, the official said.

The rescue operation would resume Friday at 5 am, he added.

Trekker Sudha Bhattachargee was also reported to have injured her leg, the official said.

The trekkers were on their way to Sangla valley in Kinnaur district via Rupin Pass from Dhaula in Uttarkashi district of neighbouring Uttarakhand, he added.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap earlier got the information about the stranded trekkers and he brought it to the notice of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The chief minister directed Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Shrikant Baldi to ensure their rescue, he added.

Baldi requested the IAF to rescue the stranded trekkers, following which a helicopter was pressed into service, he said.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram