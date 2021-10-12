Tremendous Tuesday for India? Lowest Covid Cases in 7 Months, 10 States Log Zero Deaths. Here's Details

India recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 on Tuesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data. The death toll reached 4,50,963 with 181 new fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now. The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Here’s a status check on how states are faring against the pandemic:

- The number of active cases in Ladakh went down to 46 on Tuesday as the union territory recorded only one Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours. There was no death reported.

- Punjab and Haryana Monday reported no coronavirus deaths while together they added 26 more cases. While Punjab added 19 cases, taking its infection tally to 6,01,894, Haryana reported seven cases, pushing its numbers to 7,71,000.

- Nagaland’s Covid tally rose to 31,473 on Monday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection. With no fatality reported during the day, the death toll remained at 671.

- Sikkim’s caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered. The state’s coronavirus death toll stood at 388, with no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

- Chhattisgarh’s tally reached 10,05,554 as 24 new cases came to light, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,570.

- Gujarat reported 21 new Covid cases, raising the overall tally to 8,26,162, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state. The COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,086.

- Jammu and Kashmir recorded 53 new cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 3,30,586. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,426. No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

- The Covid tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,635 on Monday with the addition of 14 cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

- The national capital reported 23 cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people succumbed to the viral disease.

- Mizoram’s tally surged to 1,07,566 on Tuesday as 1,430 more people tested positive for the virus, while five new fatalities pushed the death toll to 363

- Assam’s tally rose to 6,05,239 as 270 more people tested positive for the infection while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,931.

- West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll on Monday rose to 18,914 after nine more people succumbed to the disease. The Covid-19 cases tally went up to 15,76,943 as 606 fresh cases were reported from various districts of the state.

- Maharashtra reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in nearly 17 months, and 36 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 65,79,608 and the toll to 1,39,578.

- Tamil Nadu recorded 1,303 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths with Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu districts seeing the maximum numbers. Chennai with 168 fresh cases, Coimbatore 128 and Chengalpattu 98 took the caseload to 26,79,568.

- Two more persons died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the death toll to 3,690, while 139 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,20,618

- Telangana on Monday recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,070, while the death toll rose to 3,932 with two more fatalities.

- Karnataka added 373 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,81,400 and 37,895. The day also saw 611 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,33,570.

- Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 35 and reached 1,77,148 on Monday, while one patient succumbed to the infection in the state and 97 more recovered, a health department official said. The toll rose to 3,330 with the death of one more patient during the day, he said.

- Andhra Pradesh reported 310 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, the lowest numbers since the second wave began in March this year. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 994 infected persons got cured, a health department bulletin said.

- Kerala on Monday recorded a steep fall in COVID-19 cases, logging 6,996 infections and 84 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,01,796 and fatalities to 26,342 till date. The state had logged 10,691 cases on October 10.

