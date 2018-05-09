Tremors Felt Across North India After Earthquake in Afghanistan

Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm, a MeT Department official said. "The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.