GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tremors Felt Across North India After Earthquake in Afghanistan

The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tremors Felt Across North India After Earthquake in Afghanistan
Representative Image.
Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm, a MeT Department official said. "The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You