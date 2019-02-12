Tremors Felt in Chennai as Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Bay of Bengal

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Chennai on Tuesday morning due to an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale in the Bay of Bengal, about 600 km east-northeast of here, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.According to an IMD official, the earthquake happened at 7.02 a.m. in the sea at a depth to 10 km east of Chennai. However, no tsunami warning was issued.No damage to property has been reported in Chennai.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.