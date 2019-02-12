English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tremors Felt in Chennai as Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Bay of Bengal
The earthquake occurred about 600 km east-northeast of the city early Tuesday morning. No damage to property has been reported.
Chennai: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Chennai on Tuesday morning due to an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale in the Bay of Bengal, about 600 km east-northeast of here, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.
According to an IMD official, the earthquake happened at 7.02 a.m. in the sea at a depth to 10 km east of Chennai. However, no tsunami warning was issued.
No damage to property has been reported in Chennai.
