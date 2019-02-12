LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tremors Felt in Chennai as Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Bay of Bengal

The earthquake occurred about 600 km east-northeast of the city early Tuesday morning. No damage to property has been reported.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Chennai: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Chennai on Tuesday morning due to an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale in the Bay of Bengal, about 600 km east-northeast of here, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

According to an IMD official, the earthquake happened at 7.02 a.m. in the sea at a depth to 10 km east of Chennai. However, no tsunami warning was issued.

No damage to property has been reported in Chennai.


