Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hit Haryana, Mild Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR
Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hit Haryana, Mild Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

Representative photo.

Its epicentre was at a latitude of 28.70 degrees north and longitude of 76.65 degrees east at a depth was 5 km in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Mild tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Monday night after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Haryana.

The earthquake struck at around 10.36 pm. Its epicentre was at a latitude of 28.70 degrees north and longitude of 76.65 degrees east at a depth of 5 km in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

“Earthquake of magnitude 3.7, occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 10 km N of Jhajjar," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty.

first published:July 05, 2021, 22:45 IST