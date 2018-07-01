Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR and Neighbouring States

Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM on Sunday.No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.More details are awaited.