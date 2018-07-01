English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR and Neighbouring States
Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.
Image only for representational purpose
New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.
According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM on Sunday.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.
The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.
More details are awaited.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
