Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR Areas After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes UP's Shamli-Baghpat Region
Tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi after an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was registered in Kofarnihon, Tajikistan.
Representational image.
New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR around 8am on Wednesday after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck between western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli-Baghpat district.
Local media reports said the depth of the earthquake was 5 km, but the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
Several people took to Twitter after experiencing the tremors in UP and Delhi.
An earthquake was also felt on Wednesday morning in Kofarnihon region of Tajikistan. According to the USGS, the 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth 0f 10 km.
Earlier this month, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan-Pakistan border. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, tremors in Delhi-NCR had lasted for 40-50 seconds.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale occurred North of Bagpat in UP. Tremors felt in Delhi NCR,epicentre depth is 5 km, light intensity #earthquake— Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) February 20, 2019
I felt the #Earthquake in #Delhi around 8:00 AM— Manish Sood (@The_ManishSood) February 20, 2019
Not big tremors but were felt
My sleep got over with news of an #earthquakes #Delhi— Amiya Kumar (@AmiyaKushwaha) February 20, 2019
Earthquake in Delhi - mild tremors— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 20, 2019
Stay safe friends
