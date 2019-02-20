LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR Areas After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes UP's Shamli-Baghpat Region

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR Areas After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes UP's Shamli-Baghpat Region
Representational image.
New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR around 8am on Wednesday after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck between western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli-Baghpat district.

Local media reports said the depth of the earthquake was 5 km, but the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.



Several people took to Twitter after experiencing the tremors in UP and Delhi.













An earthquake was also felt on Wednesday morning in Kofarnihon region of Tajikistan. According to the USGS, the 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth 0f 10 km.



Earlier this month, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan-Pakistan border. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, tremors in Delhi-NCR had lasted for 40-50 seconds.
