There Was No Earthquake in Hampi, It Was a False Alarm by Software: Karnataka Monitoring Team

The low-magnitude earthquake that hit Karnataka's Hampi turned out to be a false alarm by the software which is meant to analyse quakes with its parameters, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru. The National Center for Seismology early on Friday said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Hampi at 06:55am.

"No earthquake event was recorded in the KSNDMC Earthquake Monitoring Stations network. The nearest such observation is taken from Tungabhadra dam Seismic observatory, Hospet, Hospet taluk," said Jagadeesh, Scientific Officer, KSNDMC, Bengaluru.

Some times, when the software meant to analyse the earthquakes with their parameters encounter spikes, it analyses them and gives an invalid report. This is one such report which is on rounds, he added.

The phenomenon is termed as an auto-triggered event, which is processed automatically by the software.

"It's not an incident, which means that there was no earthquake. It was a false alarm by the software," Jagadeesh said.

Days ago, two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in the span of an hour on Friday, tremors of which were felt in the national capital, said the National Centre for Seismology. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

The first quake, a medium intensity one of 4.6 magnitude, hit the Haryana city at 9.08pm at a depth of 5 km.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that a major tremor may be witnessed in Delhi amid a range of low-intensity earthquakes reported in the national capital region over the last one-and-a-half months.