Tremors Felt in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi-NCR After Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border

Tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR and other areas early Saturday as an earthquake was reported with its epicenter at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The earthquake’s epicenter was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, of a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale, the National Centre of Seismology said. The exact time of the earthquake is being reported at 9:45 AM on Saturday.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet by officials. However, J&K residents have reported damage to the spire of the shrine at Charar-e-Sharif. An official statement on the matter is awaited.

In other news, a tremor of 3.1 magnitude had hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday morning, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Its epicentre was near Rapar village.

“A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded at 10.16 am on Friday with its epicentre 16 km South-Southeast (SSW) of Rapar in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 19.1 km," said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in a statement.

Kutch district is located in a “very high risk seismic zone," as per the state disaster management authority. The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

