Tremors Felt in Mumbai After Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Palghar in Maharashtra

The quake struck Dahanu town in Palghar of Maharashtra around 11:00 am. No casualty and damage has been reported yet and the depth of the earthquake was 5km.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Representational image.
Mumbai: Mild tremors were felt in Mumbai city after an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning.

The quake struck Dahanu town in Palghar around 11:00 am. No casualty and damage has been reported yet and the depth of the earthquake was 5km.

Several people took to social media and said they felt tremors of mild intensity.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as well on Friday. There was no loss of life.
