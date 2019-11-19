English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tremors Felt in Parts of Delhi after Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck at a depth of 14 km and had its epicentre in Nepal.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening, news agency ANI reported.
Further details are awaited.
