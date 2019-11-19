Tremors Felt in Parts of Delhi after Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening, news agency ANI reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck at a depth of 14 km and had its epicentre in Nepal.

Further details are awaited.

