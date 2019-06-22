English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tremors of Magnitude 3.7 Felt in Parts of Yavatmal and Nanded
Tremors were felt at 9.10 pm in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal.
Representative image.
Yavatmal/Nanded: Tremors of 3.7 magnitude were recorded late Friday evening in some parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra, officials said.
Tremors were felt at 9.10 pm in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal, local officials said. There were no reports of damage to property or injury to people.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 had been recorded in parts of Satara district in western Maharashtra Thursday morning.
