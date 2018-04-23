English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trend of TV Serials Showing Extramarital Affairs and Illegitimate Kids Perturbs Mamata Banerjee
Banerjee said such serials corrupt minds and urged the entertainment industry to show something that would inspire the young generation.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the makers of Bengali TV serials to avoid “objectionable” content that could spread hatred in the society.
“I watch TV serials and nowadays I am noticing a section of Bengali TV shows are portraying our values in negative terms. There is a trend in TV serials showing a man who is not aware of his father’s identity. A man having multiple wives is another trend seen in TV serials. Beside these, there will be a villain who is a troublemaker in the family,” she said at a Cable Operators’ meet at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium.
“Such serials are corrupting or minds. Especially the young ones are getting affected,” she told the celebrities from Tollywood in attendance.
Banerjee urged the Bengali TV serial makers to avoid such negativity and “show something that would inspire all of us, especially the young generation.”
Banerjee’s remarks have invited mixed reactions from the industry. Some supported her concerns, while others alleged that the industry is controlled by the ruling party and they should be blamed for the entire issue.
Speaking to News18, Film Director Amol Ghosh said, “I fully agree with our Chief Minister. She is right. There are several Bengali TV serials which are actually sending a wrong message to the society. This is a dangerous trend.”
“There should be some check as such objectionable content corrupts minds and is responsible for rising number of crimes. Wife is hiring supari killer to eliminate her husband because she want to live with someone else, multiple wives, live-in partners, club culture etc are actually affecting young mind and this should be stopped,” he added.
Sahitya Akademi award winner Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay also echoed the thought, saying, “Our Chief Minister has raised a genuine issue. Negative content creates negative impact on the viewers.”
However, filmmaker Milan Bhowmik disagreed and said that Banerjee’s statement was devoid of any logic.
“Everybody knows that the Bengali film and television industries are controlled by the Trinamool Congress. It’s her party which promotes such things and now she is publicly blaming the makers of TV serials for such content,” he said.
Also Watch
“I watch TV serials and nowadays I am noticing a section of Bengali TV shows are portraying our values in negative terms. There is a trend in TV serials showing a man who is not aware of his father’s identity. A man having multiple wives is another trend seen in TV serials. Beside these, there will be a villain who is a troublemaker in the family,” she said at a Cable Operators’ meet at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium.
“Such serials are corrupting or minds. Especially the young ones are getting affected,” she told the celebrities from Tollywood in attendance.
Banerjee urged the Bengali TV serial makers to avoid such negativity and “show something that would inspire all of us, especially the young generation.”
Banerjee’s remarks have invited mixed reactions from the industry. Some supported her concerns, while others alleged that the industry is controlled by the ruling party and they should be blamed for the entire issue.
Speaking to News18, Film Director Amol Ghosh said, “I fully agree with our Chief Minister. She is right. There are several Bengali TV serials which are actually sending a wrong message to the society. This is a dangerous trend.”
“There should be some check as such objectionable content corrupts minds and is responsible for rising number of crimes. Wife is hiring supari killer to eliminate her husband because she want to live with someone else, multiple wives, live-in partners, club culture etc are actually affecting young mind and this should be stopped,” he added.
Sahitya Akademi award winner Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay also echoed the thought, saying, “Our Chief Minister has raised a genuine issue. Negative content creates negative impact on the viewers.”
However, filmmaker Milan Bhowmik disagreed and said that Banerjee’s statement was devoid of any logic.
“Everybody knows that the Bengali film and television industries are controlled by the Trinamool Congress. It’s her party which promotes such things and now she is publicly blaming the makers of TV serials for such content,” he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Playing ODIs First Will Help Team Settle Down in England: Shastri
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes